Police arrest man they believe to be involved in North Braddock shooting

A man believed to be involved in a homicide that occurred in North Braddock has been arrested by Allegheny County police.

Authorities say 29-year-old Jamir Washington-Morgan was arrested at the Midway Housing Complex in Whitaker Borough at around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Washington-Morgan is believed to be involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Leonard Morris-Graham. Morris-Graham was shot in North Braddock on Aug. 14 and died in the hospital.

A fugitive investigation involving surveillance footage at a number of different locations led to an arrest warrant for Washington-Morgan. The arrest warrant was issued in August.

Police say Washington-Morgan was taken into custody without incident.

They say they found a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine on the couch where the suspect had been sitting.

Washington-Morgan was taken to Allegheny County Police Headquarters.

