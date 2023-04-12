Police arrest man believed to be behind downtown Raleigh bank robbery spree

A man suspected to be behind a recent string of downtown Raleigh bank robberies has been arrested, Raleigh police said Wednesday.

Police identified Anthony Tony Thomas, 41, as a suspect and arrested him Tuesday, according to a news release.

Thomas, of Creedmoor, was charged with three counts of common law robbery.

He’s accused of three robberies in a span of five days.

▪ M&F Bank on 13 E. Hargett St. was robbed twice — first on March 30 and again on April 3, police said. Police were told a man came into the bank and demanded money through a note, then fled after receiving money from a teller.

▪ First Citizens Bank was allegedly robbed by Thomas in the same manner on April 3, police said.

No weapons were displayed or used in any of the robberies, police said.

Police say anyone have information that might assist their investigation to visit CrimeStoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 to report anonymously or to call 919-996-1193.