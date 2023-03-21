Police arrest man after bullet hits bystander working at north side hardware store

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday on the north side of Indianapolis that injured a bystander working inside a nearby hardware and gardening business.

Marqueses Tipton, 27, is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal recklessness in the shooting. Gunshots were reported just after 3:15 p.m. at East 71st Street and North Keystone Avenue. A minute later, police were told a person had been shot.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers found a 64-year-old woman with a gunshot wound at Sullivan Hardware & Garden, in the 7000 block of North Keystone Avenue, and in line with where the gunshots were reported.

Police said Tipton returned to the scene of the shooting and told officers he was the one who fired shots. Witnesses and surveillance cameras, police said, led to Tipton's arrest. Officials said the 27-year-old and another driver were involved in a crash while driving south on North Keystone Avenue. They pulled into a gas station parking lot, where Tipton is said to have seen a third vehicle drive into the lot and fired his gun multiple times, striking the vehicle once.

Becky Betz, general manager of Sullivan Hardware & Garden, said her employees and customers didn’t realize anything was going on across the street until the shooting took place.

The stray bullet traveled across North Keystone Avenue and then struck an employee working in the store’s Yellow House, Betz said. The employee was listed by police as being in critical condition after being struck by a bullet in the left temple and eye.

“We were innocent bystanders in it all in that a stray bullet came our way,” Betz said. “We were unlucky.”

Customers and fellow employees provided aid to the injured woman until police and emergency medical services arrived.

The Yellow House is located in the garden section at the back of the store and is used as a gift shop. The injured employee has worked at the store for close to two years.

"She is a great employee,” Betz said. “Everyone loves her. People that come in and shop at the Yellow House all know who she is. She's a very friendly face and a great person."

Betz and others at the hardware store are in touch with the injured woman’s children at the hospital and are committed to helping her out any way she needs, Betz said.

For Betz, whose grandfather opened the hardware store in 1954, and other employees at the store, the shooting has left them shaken.

"Just be kind to people,” Betz said. “We feel safe in this neighborhood, but anything can happen at any time. Someone's anger has impacted a very innocent person just doing her job. We are all pretty sad about it.”

The driver of the third vehicle returned to the scene and is cooperating with police, officials said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Ramos 317-327-3475 or Aaron.Ramos@indy.gov.

