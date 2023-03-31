Police arrest man in Capitol Hill after suspected robbery and attempted carjacking

Seattle police arrested a man in Capitol Hill after he was suspected to have robbed a 24-year-old and then tried to steal a car from a 20-year-old.

On Thursday at 4:22 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said it got a report of a 24-year-old robbed at knifepoint in the 500 block of Broadway East.

Police learned that the 24-year-old was outside of a coffee shop when a 50-year-old man pointed a knife at them and demanded their purse. The 24-year-old tried to stop him, but he stole the purse and ran away.

Police got to the area and were flagged down by a witness who pointed out the man. Before the officer could get to the man, he tried to carjack a 20-year-old. The officer told him to stop and he refused. More officers showed up and took the man into custody. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Police found out the man had an outstanding felony warrant for theft. He was booked into King County Jail for robbery and the warrant.

