Police arrest man after chase in allegedly stolen golf cart from Newcastle Casino

A golf cart, similar to the one pictured here, was at the center of a pursuit Monday morning after it was reported stolen at a Newcastle casino.

NEWCASTLE — Authorities arrested a man who led them on a chase after allegedly stealing a golf cart Monday from Newcastle Casino.

Police responded to reports of a stolen golf cart from the casino off 2457 Highway, 62 N Service Road, around 6:40 am. Upon arrival, officers said they found a man driving a golf cart illegally on a public roadway.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department slowly pursued the driver until he eventually crashed the golf cart near Interstate 44 and SW 149th St. around 7 a.m. The pursuit and crash of the vehicle caused a major traffic jam Monday morning, officials said.

The man was taken into custody early Monday. Oklahoma City police said Lighthorse officials are determining what complaints he will face.

