Police arrest man in connection to alleged rape on Philadelphia train while passengers failed to intervene

A man was arrested in connection to the alleged rape of a woman aboard a Philadelphia train while other passengers failed to intervene or call 911, according to authorities.

Fiston Ngoy, 35, was detained by the Upper Darby Police on Oct. 13 and faces multiple charges, including rape, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault. He is being held in prison on 10% of $180,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 25, court documents show.

UDP Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said the department is going through the security footage and trying to identify anyone who was on or coming off the SEPTA train at the time of the alleged incident, which he described as "troubling" since someone on board could have intervened and stopped Ngoy, according to CBS News.

"Somebody should've done something," Bernhardt said. "It speaks to where we are in society. Who would allow something like that to take place?"

The UDP was alerted to the alleged rape by a SEPTA employee on board the train. The employee called the police to report that "something wasn't right," with SEPTA stating the crime could have been stopped sooner if a rider had called 911, according to CNN.

"SEPTA urges anyone who observes a crime being committed or any dangerous situation occurring to report it," SEPTA said in a statement. "Anyone witnessing an emergency should immediately call 911."

The suspect did not know the victim, police said.

Bernhardt said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is currently "on the mend."

SEPTA and UPD did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

