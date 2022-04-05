Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting outside Podunk's bar that left 2 dead

There was a shooting outside Podunk's bar early on March 11.

A man charged in connection with last month's deadly shooting outside a North Side bar that left two dead was arrested Monday.

Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, 34, of the East Side, was set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

The case will be bound over to Franklin County Common Pleas Court where a grand jury will review the case for potential indictment and consideration of additional charges.

What happened the morning of March 11?

Court records indicate that sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. March 11, surveillance video captured Coffman getting into an altercation inside Podunk's bar, 1644 E. Dublin Granville Road, with Anthony Ray Smith and striking him several times.

Bar security broke up the fight, but Coffman attempted to disarm several security guards in an effort to obtain their firearms, records state. Coffman then left the bar and was handed a handgun in the parking lot by an unidentified person, court documents indicate.

Coffman walked up to Smith in the parking lot and shot him multiple times, according to court records. Gunfire then erupted among several people in the parking lot.

Two people died after being shot

That's when Laurance Ball, who was attempting to take cover, was struck several times and died from her injuries a short time later, court records state.

Ball, 36, of the Northeast Side, was known to family and friends by the nicknames "Peaches" and "Mrs. Nesbitt," according to her Facebook page.

Mareo Bell, 33, of the Northeast Side, worked security at Podunk's that night and also was shot. He succumbed to his injuries about two weeks later, according to police.

Another person, whose name has not been released by police, also was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

