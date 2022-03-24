Police arrest man in connection to deadly Cincinnati Target shooting

A man is dead after he was shot outside a Cincinnati Target store on March 17, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened at the Target location in Oakley, which is located near I-71 and state Route 562, also known as the Norwood Lateral before 1 p.m.

Dispatchers received numerous calls from witnesses reporting a shooting at the store. The incident was dispatched as an active shooter incident with several officers and medics called to the scene.

However the subsequent investigation found the incident was not an active shooter situation, police said. One person, who officers said was the intended target of the shooting, was shot outside an entrance to the store. The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Alias Philips, later died from his injuries, according to police.

The suspected shooter, later identified by police as Anthony McIntosh, 22, fled the scene.

McIntosh was arrested on a murder warrant on March 23 by the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

No shots were fired inside the store and customers and employees sheltered in place until Cincinnati Police SWAT units cleared the building.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.