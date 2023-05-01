Police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting in north Wichita on Saturday

Wichita police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed another man Saturday in north Wichita.

Adonis Andrews, 47, of Wichita, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and criminal possession of a weapon, police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said in a news release.

Officers found 36-year-old Christian Santiago of Wichita dead in the front passenger seat of a white SUV in the 2800 block of East Stadium, according to police. They had originally been dispatched around 3:50 a.m. to the 2800 block of East Shadybrook Lane, then learned the shooting took place on East Stadium.

He was reportedly shot multiple times. The SUV was also damaged by bullets, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a previous news release.

Detectives identified Andrews, who knew Santiago, as a suspect. He was found Sunday in the 4300 block of Wood Hollow, Gupilan said.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show that Andrews had previous drug-related convictions in 2021. He was released from prison and placed on parole in December 2022.