Police arrest man in connection with a fatal shooting at a casino in Mississippi

Police in Alabama have arrested a 30-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting death of a man at the Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi, Miss.

The suspect was identified as Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile, Ala., police said in a statement. He is being held at a Harrison County detention facility on $1 million bond.

According to investigators, Jones and the victim, an unidentified 41-year-old year old man from Gulfport, Miss., got into a physical altercation outside the casino. He then followed the victim inside the casino and fired multiple rounds.

Jones fled the scene on foot but Biloxi police quickly caught up to him near the Biloxi Bay Bridge. After he was detained, police recovered a pistol, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, at the casino, the victim received first aid on his numerous gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly before 1 a.m. local time.

No other injuries were reported at the casino. Investigators added that it is unknown if the suspect and victim have any other connection.