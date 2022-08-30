Police arrest man in connection to fatal Indianapolis shooting of Dutch soldier

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Dutch soldier, Simmie Poetsema, according to a news release issued Tuesday evening.

Poetsema was killed Saturday during a downtown Indianapolis shooting. He was visiting the city on his day off from training at a facility in southeast Indiana, according to a spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Army.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. outside the hotel where the soldiers were staying in the 100 block of South Meridian Street near the center of Indianapolis.

Police believe a disturbance between the three military members and another person or people led to the shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

More:'Losing a great colleague': Dutch official reacts to Indianapolis shooting death of soldier

On Tuesday, police identified Shamar Duncan, 22, as a suspect in the fatal shooting and arrested him on a preliminary charge of murder.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department thanked members of the community for their cooperation in the investigation. Multiple witnesses spoke with detectives and video connected to the investigation was provided. More information will be released at a later time, IMPD said.

Why were Dutch soldiers in Indianapolis?

The visiting Dutch soldiers are members of the Korps Commandotroepen, or Commando Corps, which is a special defense unit of the Royal Netherlands Army, according to the defense department. They were training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville. The incident happened during the military's free time, in front of the hotel where they were staying, the department says.

"Everybody is shocked that this happened,” said Major Mark van de Beek, a spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Army, on Monday. “We are losing a great colleague and I'm sure everyone at the unit is going to miss him very much. We lost a really good colleague."

Poetsema died with his family and colleagues present, van de Beek said.

Story continues

"They were brought in as soon as we learned there were three colleagues wounded,” van de Beek said. “We flew over the relatives to Indiana for them to be with their loved ones. Thankfully they got to go over there to be with him.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov. Alternatively, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final charging decision.

This article will be updated.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

Reporter Jake Allen contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD arrests man in connection with fatal shooting of Dutch soldier