Police arrest man in connection to Ga. businessman found wrapped dead in rug in Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man they say may have the answers they need about the death of Georgia businessman Nathan Millard.
Derrick Perkins, 45, was arrested on Monday night and charged with probation violation, criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
It is unclear why police believe Perkins may have information related to Millard’s death.
Millard, who is from Walton County, was on a business trip in Louisiana when he disappeared on February 23.
Millard’s body was found on March 6 wrapped in plastic and a rug in an abandoned lot.
According to the autopsy report, Millard had no outward or inward signs of trauma, and so far, there is no indication of foul play.
So far, no one has been charged with Millard’s death.
