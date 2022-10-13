Police arrest man in connection to the June murder of Red Robin employee

Crime scene tape

An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a Red Robin employee back in June.

Carlos Herrera, 23, was arrested on Wednesday following a nearly four-month long investigation into the murder of Joseph Doyle, according to court documents.

On background: Person found dead inside Red Robin near Talking Stick Resort near Scottsdale

Herrera entered the Red Robin near near Talking Stick Way and Pima Road before it opened on June 12 around 8:15 a.m. with the intent to rob the establishment, according to court documents.

Herrera had previously robbed that same store just a month earlier and returned with the same plan because it was "so easy" the first time, court documents state.

This time however, when Herrera tried to replicate his previous attempt, a fight ensued.

Court documents state that when Herrera pointed his handgun at Doyle, the two ended up in a struggle over the weapon. During the fight, Doyle gained control of the weapon but Herrera was able to overpower him and shot Doyle in the chest, killing him, according to court documents.

Police have yet to release a statement following the arrest of Herrera but court documents show that he was taken into custody at his home in Tempe.

Herrera has been booked into jail on $1 million bond and is facing charges of first degree premediated murder, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, and attempted burglary.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police arrest man in connection to June murder of Red Robin employee