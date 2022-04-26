Police arrest man in connection to the killing 59-year-old Brian Kazan inside Mesa apartment

Crime scene tape

Police arrested a man Tuesday morning in connection to the killing of Brian Kazan in his Mesa apartment last weekend.

Officers were called to do a welfare check around 8 p.m. Sunday near Country Club Drive and Brown Street, according to a Mesa Police Department news release. The caller told police there was an unresponsive man at the location with "a significant amount of blood" inside the residence.

Police say officers found the body of 59-year-old Kazan with obvious signs of trauma inside his apartment at the location, the release stated. Neighbors claimed to have heard an altercation coming from Kazan's apartment before seeing a man standing outside talking to others.

After an investigation and a review of security video footage, police identified the man seen by neighbors as 33-year-old Joseph Maldonado. Police found Maldonado at 6:15 a.m. Monday in a business complex near Dobson Road and Loop 202.

The release stated Maldonado had multiple active warrants. During the arrest, officers found Kazan's credit card on Maldonado, according to police.

Maldonado was arrested on suspicion of one count of first-degree murder. He was later booked into a Maricopa County jail and is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Tuesday, according to online records.

