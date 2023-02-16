Police arrest man in connection to October shooting in South Side Flats

A man wanted in connection to a shooting in the South Side Flats in October has been arrested by Pittsburgh police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Male in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood

According to police, the suspect was arrested Wednesday following a weekend incident.

Police said that on Sunday, Feb. 12, officers responded to the 1200 block of Superior Avenue after a man reported that he was shot. It was later determined that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.

The suspect, 35-year-old Nicklas Gay, allegedly gave police a false identification during the encounter, but detectives were able to determine his real identity.

He is charged with criminal attempted homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license and persons not to possess a firearm.

