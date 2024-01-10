Police arrest man in connection with Portsmouth homicide from last February

Portsmouth police arrested a man in connection to a homicide case that’s nearly a year old, police announced Wednesday.

Rashad L. Walker, 25, was named as a person of interest a day after Glenn Wallace, 29, was killed Feb. 16, 2023 in the 600 block of Dunedin Road. Walker has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Walker in Suffolk.

