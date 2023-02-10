Police arrest man in credit union robbery in Beech Island

Feb. 9—Police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery at a Beech Island credit union.

James Antonio Frazier, 27, of Aiken, was arrested Thursday morning in connection to a Feb. 2 robbery of a credit union in Beech Island, according to a media release from Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

A man demanded money from bank employees while brandishing a handgun, the release said. He left the bank with the money and drove away, the release said.

Frazier was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody by deputies on Hitchcock Parkway and Trail Ridge Road, police said.

Frazier was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and two counts of kidnapping.

Frazier is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.