Police arrest man in death of 22-year-old nursing student on UGA campus

A 24-year-old man will face charges in the death of 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, a nursing student found dead in a wooded area of the University of Georgia campus on Thursday.

In a press conference on Friday evening, University of Georgia Chief of Police Jeff Clark announced Jose Antonio Ibarra will face the following charges: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

Ibarra, who was taken into custody earlier Friday, does not appear to have known Riley, Clark said.

"At this time, the investigation suggests that they had no relationship," Clark said. "(Ibarra) did not know her at all. I think this was a crime of opportunity where he saw an individual and bad things happened."

Clark told reporters that Riley had died by blunt force trauma.

Earlier on Friday, the University of Georgia had announced a person of interest was being questioned by police.

The investigation began Thursday after a person contacted police at 12:07 p.m. to say that a friend had not returned from a jog at the school's Intramural Fields, university police said in a statement.

Officers located the woman's body around 12:38 p.m. "in the forested area behind Lake Herrick."

"The individual was unconscious and not breathing, and had visible injuries," Clark said during a press conference on Thursday.

What do we know about Laken Hope Riley?

Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel said in a Friday statement that Riley was a junior at the school's College of Nursing and a Dean's List student.

Augusta University's nursing school is located in Athens, the same city as the University of Georgia. The two schools are about 4 miles apart.

"Police have said they suspect foul play," Keel said in a statement on Thursday. "The receipt of this news this afternoon was shocking to all of us."

What do we know about the suspect?

At the press conference on Friday evening, Clark said that it appeared the suspect in Riley's death had acted alone. He added that while police had taken "three or four" people into custody, Ibarra was the only person facing charges in her death.

Clark said the university's police department and other law enforcement arrested Ibarra based on extensive evidence, both physical and video from the campus security camera network.

As police searched Ibarra's Athens home on Friday evening, Clark said he did not believe they needed evidence inside the home to make a case.

"We didn’t need the evidence inside the apartment to convict Mr. Ibatta," he said.

Clark said it did not appear as though Ibarra had much of a criminal history. He also noted that Ibarra is not a citizen of the United States and was not a student at the University of Georgia.

Clark was not sure of the suspect’s immigration status or country of origin.

What happened at UGA's Brumby Hall?

The discovery of Riley's body came one day after another student died suddenly in the school's Brumby Hall dormitory, UGA said, though police said the two incidents were not linked.

"The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our University," the school said in a statement. "Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one student in Brumby Hall last night.

"And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students."

Classes at UGA's Athens campus were canceled on Friday, as well as classes at the College of Nursing at Augusta University in Athens.

What's next for the case?

Once the arrest warrants for Ibarra have been obtained, the suspect will be transported to the Clarke County Jail, Clark said.

Police believe the suspect acted alone and were sure to emphasize that there is "no threat" to the community at this time.

“This was a very isolated incident. We haven’t had a homicide at the University of Georgia in 30 years," Clark added.

Clark said the investigation is not over and asked members of the community to come forward with any additional evidence.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com