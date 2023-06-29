Police arrest man after Dollar General robbery attempt

The Shelby Police Department held the annual Watch for Me campaign to crack down on improper use of crosswalks throughout the city.

An armed man who attempted to rob a Shelby Dollar General store was left empty handed and in cuffs, according to Shelby Police.

Sgt. Seth Treadway said Jamarus Devonte Smarr, 24, went into the Dollar General located at 300 W. Dixon Blvd., at noon Wednesday with a white beanie pulled down over his face.

“He brandishes a handgun and demands money from the clerk,” Treadway said. “The clerk continuously backed away during the robbery, and as she’s backing away she’s saying don't do this, don't do this. She got far enough away from him he didn't feel it was going to be fruitful anymore.”

Treadway said Smarr, who is from Shelby, left the store without any cash.

Within two minutes of receiving the call, officers located and detained a man walking about a half mile from the store matching the suspects description.

Treadway said the man was wearing the same clothes as the suspect and still had the gun on him.

“He was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, second-degree attempted kidnapping and carrying a concealed weapon,” Treadway said.

Smarr is being held on a $35,000 bond and had his first court appearance Thursday.

