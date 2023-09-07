Police arrest man driving 121 mph on U.S. 31

Sep. 7—PERU — Authorities arrested a Michigan man last week after they say the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 121 mph.

Brandon K. Harvey, 34, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is now facing a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, for his alleged role in the incident, according to an Indiana State Police media release.

Harvey also has an active Cass County warrant for an unrelated misdemeanor.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 1, an ISP trooper was patrolling the area of U.S. 31 and 800 North when she stopped a 2018 Mercedes-Benz driving at an excessive speed, per the release.

The driver of that vehicle, identified as Harvey, reportedly displayed signs of impairment during his interaction with police, and authorities say he also failed numerous field sobriety tests.

Further investigation revealed Harvey had a preliminary breath alcohol content (BrAC) of .18, the release noted, and he was transported to a local hospital for a certified blood test.

Police noted in the release that Harvey refused the additional test, ultimately causing investigators to file a search warrant to obtain a blood draw, and the results of that test are still pending.

Harvey was transported to the Miami County Jail, and his initial hearing is still pending.