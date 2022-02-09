Police arrest man for drug charges, trashing room after standoff at Kennesaw motel

Feb. 8—Cobb County police arrested a Floyd County man Sunday after a standoff at the Suburban Extended Stay motel in Kennesaw. The suspect faces drug charges and is accused of refusing to leave his room by checkout time, damaging walls and flooding his room.

Kristopher John Wheeler, 36, was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Per jail records, he is from Silver Creek, Georgia, outside Rome.

According to a police incident report, officers were called because of a guest who had not checked out of his room by checkout time (noon) and who was "acting strange."

Wheeler refused to leave his room even as police repeatedly told him to do so, according to an arrest warrant. He struck multiple walls of the room with "a heavy object," damaging the walls, and ran the water for more than two hours, causing flooding in the room and an adjacent hallway.

When police arrested Wheeler, they found methamphetamine, 92 small plastic bags "commonly used to sell drugs," and $3,645 in cash, according to a warrant. Later, at the Cobb County jail, Wheeler was charged again after authorities found 56 grams (about two ounces) of marijuana in his underwear.

Wheeler was charged with four felonies: damage to property, intent to distribute amphetamine, possession of marijuana and crossing guard lines (entering the jail) with a controlled substance, according to the warrants. He was also charged with misdemeanor trespassing and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Wheeler was booked into the Cobb County jail Sunday night, where he remains. His combined bond has been set at $13,000.