Nashville police arrested a man Friday following the fatal shooting of an East Nashville teen.

O'Neil Boyd, 31, is charged with criminal homicide in connection with the Thursday evening shooting death of 18-year-old Demon Floyd, Jr. during an apparent marijuana transaction at an apartment complex on Vultee Boulevard, police say.

Officers took Boyd into custody Friday afternoon after tracking him to an apartment complex on Millwood Drive.

Floyd, a graduate of East Nashville High School, played on the school's basketball team. He was expected to major in engineering at Tennessee Tech University this fall, according to a memorial post on the team's Instagram account.

"He will certainly be missed by our family and community. We love you and miss you DJ," the post reads.

Boyd is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police arrest man after fatal shooting of Nashville teen