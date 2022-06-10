Police arrest man after fatal shooting near East 38th and Mitthoefer Road

One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting on the city's northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police announced Friday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of East 38th Street, near its intersection with Mitthoefer Road.

Officers found a man, whose age and identity have not been released, with fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Darius Butts, 41, was arrested at the scene and preliminarily charged with murder. The Marion County Prosecutor will determine formal charges.

Anyone with information about this event should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email at Gary.Toms@Indy.Gov.

People can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or TIPS. People can also download the P3tips mobile app to submit a tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org.

