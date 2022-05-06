Police arrest man in fatal shooting over refusal to buy fentanyl in Phoenix

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

Police arrested 22-year-old Aeneas Ryan Harman on Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing 23-year-old Andrew Austin in Phoenix last month.

Harman and two other unidentified men are accused of shooting Austin after he refused to buy fentanyl pills from them, arrest documents stated.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 43rd and West Olive avenues shortly before 5 p.m., according to arrest documents.

When officers arrived, they found Austin with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but later died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Austin’s father told police he knew his son used fentanyl but did not know if he sold the drug. A witness told police she saw three Black men walk up to Austin while he was sitting in his father’s wheelchair eating cereal, arrest documents stated.

They asked Austin if he wanted to buy fentanyl pills. When Austin declined to buy the pills, one of the men pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Austin twice, arrest documents stated.

The three fled immediately after the shooting. A second witness saw the three men run to a white Dodge Charger parked in a barbershop parking lot on the east side of 43rd Avenue. The vehicle then fled north on 43rd Avenue, arrest documents stated.

During the course of the investigation, police found two cellphones and bullet casings near where Austin was shot, arrest documents stated.

The altercation between the three men and Austin also was captured on surveillance footage up until the vehicle fled the scene, arrest documents stated.

The surveillance footage was used to process Harman’s tattoos through facial recognition, arrest documents stated.

Harman was booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of one count of murder in the first degree and one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to arrest documents. Bond was set at $1 million.

A preliminary hearing was set for May 13.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest Aeneas Harman in fatal shooting over fentanyl