Police arrest man who fell asleep in a park after attacking woman in Seattle’s Chinatown

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has arrested a man who fell asleep in a park after attacking a woman on the way to work in the Chinatown-International District.

The woman was walking on the 600 block of 5th Ave. South at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday morning when the 33-year-old man repeatedly called out to her, according to SPD Blotter.

The man allegedly ran up from behind the woman and attempted to strike her in the face after she told him to leave her alone.

According to police, the woman “dodged his attack and ran.”

The victim contacted 911, and officers located the attacker sleeping in Hing Hay Park.

He was arrested and booked into King County Jail for assault and a warrant for misdemeanor assault.

Chinatown-International District experienced the highest rate of deadly shootings in Seattle in 2022, according to crime statistics from the SPD. The community also received multiple reports of thefts, break-ins and open-air drug dealings.

