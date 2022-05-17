Police arrest man they say was firing an AR-15 into a Virginia Beach home

Virginia Beach police arrested a man they say was firing an AR-15 into an occupied residence on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched at 12:01 p.m. to the 5800 block of Roxbury Place, located in neighborhood near Virginia Wesleyan University, for a report of gunshots being fired into a residence, according to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department. They located David White, 25, of Newport News and “quickly” arrested him, police said. They recovered an AR-15 and a loaded magazine, which is believed to have been used in the shooting.

Though the residence suffered property damage, no one was injured in the incident, according to police.

White is charged with two counts of felonious assault, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101. The public can anonymously report by going to P3Tips.com or calling 888-562-5887.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com