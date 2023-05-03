Police arrest man they say fled following domestic incident in Ross

May 3—A Wilkinsburg man is in custody after running from police following a report of a domestic incident Tuesday afternoon in Ross.

Shaler police said they were alerted around 4 p.m. to look for a vehicle whose driver was involved in a physical domestic dispute in a neighboring township. Using license plate readers, Shaler officers spotted the gray Kia Forte on Mt. Royal Boulevard near Wetzel Road, driving erratically and speeding, according to an incident report.

"The passenger front door was open as the vehicle passed and nearly struck one of the Shaler police vehicles," police said a news release.

A short time later, police said the vehicle stopped and a Black male got out and ran away. Officers from Ross, Etna and Hampton searched for 45 minutes but could not locate the man.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a resident alerted by their Ring camera called 911 to report a suspicious man crouched down on their rear porch. Officers said they converged on the area and took Kenneth R. Sharp-Haymon, 21, of Wilkinsburg into custody.

Sharp-Haymon is charged with evading arrest, fleeing police, simple assault, reckless endangerment, drug possession and several traffic violations.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.

Shaler police said a woman involved in the original domestic incident was treated by Shaler Hampton EMS.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .