Police arrest man found shot with woman inside car at Lebanon Walmart

May 3—A man was arrested Tuesday on preliminary charges after he and a woman were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Walmart in Lebanon.

A 911 caller reported a possible shooting at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at the store's parking lot at 1530 Walmart Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, both from Springboro, with apparent gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle, according to a Lebanon police release.

Police say the man fired a single shot while in the car, hitting himself in the arm. The bullet went through his arm and hit the woman in the neck, according to police.

Lebanon Fire Dept. paramedics took the man and woman to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. Both have been released.

Around 6:56 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested the man and booked him into the Warren County Jail on preliminary negligent assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle charges.