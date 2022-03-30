Police make arrest after man found shot to death near Cobb County school

Police say they have arrested the suspect wanted in a murder investigation near a Cobb County school.

Investigators said Tyrone Gantt shot Howard Smith in the head.

Less than 10 minutes from a massive crime scene near the Sae School in Mableton, Channel 2′s Chris Jose went to the suspect’s Austell neighborhood to learn more him.

“I’m shocked. First time I heard it when you said it,” neighbor Kenneth Fennell said.

He lives across the way from Gantt on Spring Chase Drive.

“(He’s a) cool guy. Never had a problem with him. He’s a veteran just like I am. And never thought he’d do anything like that,” Fennell said.

Early Tuesday morning, someone found a body on the side of Mableton Parkway. Traffic came to a crawl and forced major backups during the morning rush.

More than 24 hours later, Cobb police identified the victim as Howard Lee Smith. Gantt is accused of shooting him in the head.

“I never had a problem with him. Good guy. We had a conversation when we first moved in,” Fennell said.

Jose asked police if the shooting was random or if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

A spokesperson sent him a vague news release that said Smith and Gantt were together on Monday night.

She would not answer other questions about a potential motive, including how the argument escalated and if it was over drugs or money.

Concerned neighbors want to know more.

“That’s sad man. The senseless violence needs to stop,” Fennell said. “Praying for the victim’s family as well.”

According to public safety records, Smith is the second murder victim in south Cobb County this year.

