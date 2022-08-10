Police arrest man after high-speed pursuit, foot chase in Mansfield

Aug. 9—ASHFORD/ MANSFIELD — Connecticut State Police arrested a Willington man on Sunday after he evaded a crash and led police on a foot pursuit in Mansfield.

According to a State Police Report, at approximately 11 a. m. on Sunday, State Police from Troop C in Tolland were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle had been stolen at approximately 12: 45 a. m. on Sunday in Willington.

State Police said that while at a residence on Ashford Center Road in the Town of Ashford, troopers observed the stolen white Ford Mustang traveling westbound on Ashford Center Road. Troopers recognized the operator of the Mustang as Jacob Cormier, 21, of Willington.

State Police said the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed and troopers lost sight of the vehicle. As troopers attempted to locate the vehicle in the surrounding area, Troop C received several 911 calls reporting that a white Ford Mustang had been involved in a collision on Storrs Road in the Town of Mansfield and that the operator had fled the scene.

State Police said that responding troopers learned that the white Mustang had struck two mailboxes on Storrs Road, causing property damage.

A perimeter was established and a K9 track was conducted, according to State Police.

Cormier was located in Mansfield Hollow State Park, but engaged troopers in a foot pursuit and fled into Mansfield Hollow Lake. Shortly after, Cormier swam to shore where he was taken into custody without incident.

Cormier was transported to the Troop C barracks in Tolland, where he was processed and charged with sev-

