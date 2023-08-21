Police arrest man involved in Thursday shooting

Aug. 20—Albuquerque police arrested the man who was shot by police early Thursday morning, after he allegedly fled from officers who tried to detain him.

Pablo Abreu-Peña, 34, of Havana, Cuba, was arrested Saturday on a warrant in a felony drug case, Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said late Saturday.

Gallegos said last week that officers patrolling near Bell and Rhode Island SE tried to detain Abreu-Peña at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. He was seen spray-painting the wheel of a Kia vehicle without a license plate, according to police.

The officers thought that was suspicious, but Abreu-Peña fled. Police said at some point during a foot chase he showed a weapon and officers shot him. The suspect escaped and a gun was found at the scene, Gallegos previously said.

A blood trail was found at the scene of the shooting. Gallegos said Sunday that Abreu-Peña had a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

In mid-May, Albuquerque police officers observed Abreu-Peña driving a vehicle that police determined was stolen before he parked it at the Circle K at 6300 Central SE. When officers approached him, Abreu-Peña fled into the store and officers chased, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Police said, in the May case, officers saw Abreu-Peña reach into his left pants pocket and force was used against him, according to the complaint.

The complaint says that officers later found a container with what appeared to be 233 fentanyl pills in the gas station, which police believe Abreu-Peña threw at some point during the chase. He was also charged in connection with a possibly stolen vehicle.

A warrant was issued for Abreu-Peña's arrest in June for failure to appear in court.