Police arrest man in Monday’s Chesapeake Police chase; woman in stable condition

A 20-year-old man was arrested on felony eluding and other charges Monday following a police pursuit and car crash in Chesapeake.

The man police were chasing, Jahmontae Marquise Smith, crashed into a car that was uninvolved in the chase, sending that vehicle’s occupants, a woman and infant, to the hospital.

The woman, who police said suffered serious injuries, had to be extricated from the car by firefighters.

On Wednesday, Chesapeake Police said the woman is still in stable condition. But the baby was expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers tried to stop Smith at 2:34 p.m. Monday near Freeman Avenue. But he failed to pull over, police said, triggering a 14-minute chase that ended when he struck the uninvolved car on George Washington Highway, near Gilmerton Road, at 2:48 p.m.

Smith and several other occupants in his car were taken to the hospital on Monday, though police have not provided an update to their conditions.

Aside from the felony eluding charge, Smith was charged with failing to report damage to another’s property, also a felony. He was also charged with the misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving on a revoked license.

The Chesapeake Police Department said Wednesday that officers initially tried to pull Smith over for being an unlicensed driver.

“Our vehicle pursuit policy does not prohibit initiation of vehicle pursuits for traffic offenses,” Detective D.B. Weir Jr. said in an email. A police supervisor was monitoring the chase as it was underway, Weir added.

According to online records, Smith is being held without bond at the Chesapeake City Jail. A bond hearing is slated for Thursday.

