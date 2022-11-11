Police arrest man on multiple charges after traffic stop and other reports

Nov. 11—Police arrested Jorge Alberto Esquivel Jr., 21, on charges of ineligible person possessing a firearm, stolen property, fleeing on foot and possession of a firearm without a permit after a traffic stop at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West College Street and Washington Avenue.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Alexander Brian Becker, 22, on a local warrant at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday at 1510 Sunset St.

Police arrested Juan Ortega on an arrest warrant at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday at 72015 315th St. in Hartland.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette on school property at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette on school property at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday at the high school.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday at the high school.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:28 a.m. Thursday at the high school.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 2:28 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Middle School.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette oh school property at 3:03 p.m. Thursday at the high school.

1 cited for domestic assault

Police cited Kassie Kay Miller, 39, for domestic assault-attempt/inflict bodily harm at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday at 1419 Hamilton Ave.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run crash that took place the day prior in the Walmart parking lot, 1550 Blake Ave.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 3:26 p.m Wednesday of airpods that were stolen from the high school.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud on a debit card at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday at 1605 Southview Lane.

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 9:23 p.m. Thursday at 1211 Swanhill Drive.

Man arrested for shooting at person with pellet gun

Police arrested Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal, 43, for second-degree assault, possession of a BB gun in a public place, pointing a gun of any kind at a person, having a dangerous weapon in the city and third-degree criminal damage to property after receiving a report at 1:17 p.m. Thursday of a man pointing a long gun at a person and shooting at a vehicle at 1201 Foothill Circle. The gun was found to be a pellet gun.