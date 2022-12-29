Police arrest man on murder charge following fatal shooting at Terra Lake Apartments

Less than 24 hours after a woman was found fatally shot at a north Tallahassee apartment complex, Tallahassee Police Department officers arrested a man who they believed was involved, a TPD spokesperson confirmed.

Kenyadric Smith, 21, was taken into custody Thursday morning on charges of premeditated murder, robbery with a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to court records filed in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida.

The circumstances of the shooting and the identity of the victim remain unknown.

The shooting occurred in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon, just before 4:30 p.m., at the Terra Lake Apartments, 1375 Pullen Road, according to TPD.

By the time officers responded to the shooting, the woman was dead in the parking lot.

Smith, who was listed last year as a resident of the Terra Lake Apartments in court records, has previously been charged with felony crimes including battery and burglary.

He was arrested in June 2021 for allegedly beating two men with a flashlight after the three were involved in a two-vehicle crash, according to court records. Smith, who allegedly told the two men he was an "officer," was charged with two counts of battery, resisting an officer without violence and falsely personating a law enforcement officer. In January, he pleaded no contest and was placed on two years probation.

His first appearance is scheduled to occur Thursday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

