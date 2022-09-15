Police arrest man on murder suspicion in Las Vegas Trail killing in west Fort Worth

Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a killing last week in west Fort Worth.

Malcolm Walls, 33, was booked on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Willie Allen, 23, according to a Fort Worth police log.

Allen was shot on Sept. 7 in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail. An acquaintance drove him about a mile to a shopping center parking lot in the 9100 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard West, police have said. Allen was pronounced dead there.

Police did not describe a motive in the killing.

Allen died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.