Police arrest man for November homicide

New evidence allowed police officers to arrest a man in connection with the torture and killing of a 47-year-old Montgomery man, according to a police report.

Police have charged Jonathan Hoover, 27, with capital murder and felony kidnapping in the death of Nakel Johnson, who died Nov. 15.

According to the affidavit, Hoover kidnapped and tortured Johnson between Nov. 13 and Nov. 15, holding him hostage in a hotel room. Hoover "forcibly took control over the victim and beat him with multiple objects causing his death."

Investigators say Hoover then stuffed Johnson into his own 2022 Toyota Corolla and left Johnson and the car on Boyd Springs Road in Lapine. Hoover also attempted to burn the vehicle. Hoover's actions "all led to the murder of the victim," according to the affidavit.

The United States Marshals Task Force took Hoover into custody Jan. 5. Hoover is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Officers found Johnson on Nov. 15 at about 3:30 p.m. in La Pine. He had extensive injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially, officials did not know the circumstances and cause of Johnson's death. As part of the investigation, the Alabama Department of Forensic Science performed an autopsy on Johnson.

Alex Gladden is the public safety reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police arrest man in Nov 2022 kidnap, torture death of Montgomery man