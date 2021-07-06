Police arrest man with pickaxe after chase

Jul. 5—OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man has been charged with multiple felonies after police said he burglarized a home, chased a victim with a pickaxe and led police on a pursuit last week.

David Eugene Kendrick II, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; going armed with intent, a class D felony; eluding, a class D felony; first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.

In court filings, police said Kendrick entered a residence on Rabbit Run Road and threatened to kill one of the victims. Investigators say he began destroying the home with a pickaxe and told one of the victims to get in his trunk.

The victim fled, according to police, and Kendrick chased after, while breaking out the window of another victim's car.

Kendrick would later get into his vehicle and leave the scene, driving through yards and ultimately fleeing from police, according to court documents. Police later located his vehicle in a backyard on Cemetery Road in Ottumwa.

Kendrick is now being held on a $39,000 bond with a hearing set for July 8.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.