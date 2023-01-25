Police arrest man in QuickMart robbery

Jan. 24—WILLIMANTIC — Police arrested a 35- yearold man in connection with a robbery at the A1 QuickMart on Sunday and are seeking a second warrant for another convenience store robbery he is accused of committing that day.

According to police, Randy Wheland was charged with third- degree robbery, second- degree breach of peace, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer in connection with the A1 Quick Mart robbery.

Willimantic police said-Wheland is homeless.

He was issued a $100,000 bond and was due to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.

In a press release issued early Monday morning, police said they are seeking a second arrest warrant for Wheland in connection with a robbery at Sun Mart convenience store on Sunday. Willimantic Police said they received a report of a robbery at the Sun Mart convenience store, which is at 104 Main St., at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak said in an e- mail Monday that police are investigating how much money was taken during the robberies and whether Wheland had accomplices.

Police said upon arrival, they learned that a lone male suspect entered the store and demanded cash from the worker.

According to police, no weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported. Police said the worker gave the suspect the cash and the suspect then left the store. Police said the worker informed them the suspect left in a black vehicle, but no description was given.

The robbery at A1 Quick Mart convenience store, which is at 1605 Main St., was reported to police at approximately 11: 40 a. m. on Sunday.

Police said a lone male suspect had entered the store and demanded cash from the worker. According to police, no weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported. Police said the worker gave the suspect the cash and the suspect then left in a black SUV. Police reviewed surveillance footage of the

