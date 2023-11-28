Police arrest man in Reno on suspicion of homicide in North Sacramento gas station shooting

Sacramento police have announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting that killed one man and wounded another outside a North Sacramento gas station this month.

Diamond Zaccheaus Moore, 32, of Sacramento County is expected to be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. Moore was arrested Monday with the assistance of the Reno Police Department and is being held in the Washoe County jail on two fugitive charges.

Police began investigating after they were called Nov. 8 to a Shell gas station at Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue after reports of gunshots fired. When they arrived, they found two men each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department provided medical aid to the two men. Both were transported to hospitals where one man was later pronounced dead.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Angelo Gallegos, 29, of Sacramento.

It’s not known when Moore will be transported back to the capital region.