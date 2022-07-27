Police arrest man they said was posing as fake officer

Police say they captured a fake cop who had emergency lights, a badge and a radio.

Acworth police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they aren’t sure how long the suspect was posing as an officer, but they say that when they spotted him, he was driving an unmarked retired police car that had emergency lights mounted on the front, the side and back of the car.

TRENDING STORIES

“He had a full duty belt as police officers wear. The only thing missing was a gun, but he did have the magazine patches on his gun belt,” Cpl. Eric Mistretta with the Acworth Police Department said.

Newell obtained dashcam video of the same man activating emergency lights on a white Dodge Charger, just as police pull him over.

The man was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer.

The ways police say you can spot a fake police officer, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

IN OTHER NEWS: