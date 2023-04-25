Police arrest man selling fentanyl in exchange for stolen goods, cash in downtown Seattle

A man was arrested in downtown Seattle on Monday afternoon after an officer saw him selling fentanyl.

According to the Seattle Police Department, an officer was working an emphasis patrol when they witnessed the man exchanging narcotics with multiple people for stolen goods and cash near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street.

At about 4 p.m., the officer coordinated with patrol units to take the 23-year-old man into custody.

During a search of the man, police recovered:

A plastic tube containing 37 blue M-30 pills

Approximately 4.8 grams of fentanyl powder

$311 in cash

A digital scale and a 100-gram weight

A Helly Hansen jacket with security tags attached

A Chilaca cell phone with box

The man was booked into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, as well as an outstanding warrant out of Oregon.