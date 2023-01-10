Police arrest man in stabbing at airport rental car facility

Jan. 10—Honolulu police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with Monday's stabbing of a 23-year-old man at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport rental car facility.

The stabbing occurred at the Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility at about 6:25 p.m., according to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety.

Police said the two men are co-workers and were arguing when the 28-year-old man stabbed the victim multiple times.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man with advance life support and took him by ambulance to a hospital.

Police located the suspect in Kalihi shortly before 7:30 p.m. and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The five-story Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility which houses 10 car rental companies opened at the airport in December 2021.