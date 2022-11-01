Police arrest man suspected of breaking into apartments rented by Merrimack College students

North Andover Police have arrested the man they suspect of breaking into apartment units rented by Merrimack College students on Monday morning.

Adam Auditore, 26, of Medford, is facing two counts of of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felon charges and one charge of trespassing after he was arrested on Tuesday, according to North Andover Police.

According to NAPD, Auditore attempted to break into five units at Royal Crest Estates early Monday morning; successfully entering three.

Auditore’s arrest came after a investigation aided by video evidence and social media posts, according to the police department.

No one was hurt in the series of break-ins and no items were stolen.

Merrimack College distributed a letter to its community on Monday advising them to be on alert and to take necessary precautions.

Auditore is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Wednesday.

Police stressed that the investigation is still ongoing with future charges expected.

