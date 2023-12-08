Police arrest man suspected of killing brother in North Sacramento DUI crash

One man has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving that police say led to a crash that killed a 24-year-old man last month.

DeAndre Bess, 27, of Sacramento was arrested Nov. 25 in connection to a fatal crash just three days earlier on Thanksgiving, the Sacramento Police Department said Friday.

Bess is suspected of driving under the influence when his vehicle crashed into a pole near the intersection of Marysville and Los Robles boulevards in the Hagginwood neighborhood of North Sacramento.

Police responded to the crash at 8:15 p.m. and found two men inside the car.

Bess was transported to a hospital with critical injuries at the time. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

The victim was identified by coroner’s officials as Darien Marcelle Demery, 24, of Sacramento.

A GoFundMe page posted by his father identified Bess as Demery’s brother.

“Darien lost his life in a car accident while accompanying his brother, DeAndre Bess, to the store,” David Demery said in a post. “The pain of this loss is immeasurable, and our family is grappling with the void left behind.”

Bess was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the Sacramento Police Department said.

He has since been released on his own recognizance, jail records show.