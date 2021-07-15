Police arrest man suspected in Las Vegas, N.M., woman's death

Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·2 min read
In this article:
Jul. 15—Police have arrested a man suspected of being an accomplice in the kidnapping and death of a Las Vegas, N.M., woman nine years ago.

Online records for San Miguel County jail show Anselmo "Chemo" Richard Ortiz was booked into the facility at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday.

According to jail records, Ortiz is being charged with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

Law enforcement officials earlier this week said they believe he played a role in the kidnapping and death of Cindy "Tig" Rivera, who was 19 when she disappeared from a home on Peggy Lane in June 2012.

Authorities believed the young mother of two was abducted and killed. But her body was never recovered, and no one was charged in the case for years.

On Friday, New Mexico State Police, following a nine-year investigation, obtained an arrest warrant for Ortiz, 37. They said they believe he helped Rivera's ex-husband, Christopher Trujillo, commit the crime.

Trujillo took his own life in La Cienega in May after leaving incriminating evidence on his phone, according to the arrest warrant.

In one of those recorded conversations, Trujillo said, "I killed my ex-wife, Cindy Rivera, and buried her in the national forest. I'm going to tell them Chemo killed her and buried her."

Ortiz was convicted of drug trafficking charges after Rivera's disappearance and was imprisoned from 2013 to 2019.

After his release, he began working for Trujillo at All American Towing in Las Vegas.

A state police spokesman wrote in an email Monday investigators believe Rivera was killed by Trujillo, "based on the totality of the evidence, including statements made by Christopher Trujillo."

The spokesman, Office Dusty Francisco, did not respond to an email Wednesday requesting more information on the case.

