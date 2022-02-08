Police arrest man suspected of repeatedly breaking into Morro Bay High School

Morro Bay police arrested a man on suspicion of committing a variety of crimes at Morro Bay High School over the course of four months, the department said in a news release.

Since October, police say Royal Ebright, 21, entered the campus after hours on several occasions and committed crimes that include burglary, criminal trespassing, vandalism and theft.

Morro Bay police and the school resource officer previously had conducted several investigative details to locate and identify the individual breaking in, to no avail.

Then, at 6 a.m. on Monday, a school employee found the suspect inside a classroom on campus. The suspect fled the scene, but Morro Bay police and the school resource officer found evidence that identified the man as Ebright, leading them to arrest him on suspicion of the crimes in an area near the school.

Ebright was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of burglary, trespassing, vandalism and theft. The Morro Bay Police Department asks anyone with more information to call 805-772-6225 or call San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867).