Police arrest man suspected of robbing downtown, South Hill banks

Jan. 7—Spokane police arrested a 54-year-old man accused of robbing a downtown Banner Bank and South Hill Washington Trust Bank.

The police's Major Crimes Unit and SWAT team arrested David E. Allen Friday morning at his Deer Park residence without incident, Spokane police said in a news release.

Police allege Allen robbed Banner Bank Dec. 29, 2022, and Washington Trust Bank Tuesday. Police did not say how much money he may have taken.

Allen was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree robbery, police said.