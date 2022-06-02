Police arrest man suspected of shooting, running over another man in west Phoenix

Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police arrested a man suspected of shooting and running over another man with a car at a strip mall in west Phoenix.

Officers responded to a strip mall near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday at about 3:15 p.m. where they found 56-year-old John Kearns lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Kearns was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say witnesses reported that another man, later identified as 27-year-old Amani Kheirollah, shot Kearns before running over him with a car while fleeing the scene.

Police identified Kheirollah as a suspect and arrested him on Tuesday before booking him into jail on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder.

