Police arrest man suspected of shooting, killing man in central Phoenix

Phoenix police arrested a man on Friday suspected of shooting and killing a man last week.

Phoenix police launched a manhunt asking for the public's help to locate 41-year-old Ernesto Luna after 32-year-old Hamzah Sirajaldin was found shot multiple times during a "dispute" near North Central Avenue and East Indian School Road at about 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Police said Luna then fled the area following the shooting, and Sirajaldin later died from his injuries.

A spokesperson with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office r said that Luna had not made an initial appearance in front of a judge as of Friday morning.

Police did not immediately respond to the Republic's request for more information.

Kye Graves and Laura Daniella Sepulveda contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest man in connection to fatal shooting