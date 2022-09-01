Police arrest man suspected of stabbing family member multiple times
Sep. 1—Spokane police arrested a man on Monday who is suspected of stabbing one of his family members two times.
Cameron StandingRock, 49, was booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, police said.
His bond was set at $50,000.
Officers responded on Sunday to 820 North Summit Parkway in the West Central neighborhood, where a man had sustained two non-life threatening injuries in the attack.
The victim told police that StandingRock entered his apartment brandishing a large kitchen knife. StandingRock then told the victim "he was going to die today" and charged towards him in the kitchen, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim tried to protect his neck and was stabbed twice in the left forearm.
A witness said StandingRock fled moments later.
StandingRock was located the next day and arrested by the Spokane Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force without incident, police said.